The White House defended Thursday Joe Biden’s old claim that his son Hunter Biden did not make money from China and did not do anything “unethical” with his business dealings overseas.

During the third presidential debate in October 2020, Biden stated emphatically that “nothing was unethical” about his son’s foreign business deals.

Biden also claimed, “My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, what are you talking about, China.

The moderator of the third debate, NBC’s Kristen Welker, questioned White House communications directer Kate Bedingfield about Biden’s statements during the White House press briefing on Thursday.

“We absolutely stand by the president’s comment” Bedingfield replied.

Earlier this week, The Washington Post confirmed several reports that a Chinese energy conglomerate paid $4.8 million to entities controlled by Hunter Biden and his uncle.

The FBI has reportedly made significant progress on the investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings, despite repeated assertions from Biden and his staff during the campaign that his son did nothing wrong.

Pressed by other reporters about Hunter Biden, Bedingfield refused to address any further questions about the new reports about his son’s laptops and his lucrative foreign business deals.

“I don’t have anything further to add from this podium,” she said, when asked about Biden’s reaction to the new stories.

“I don’t have anything additional to add from this podium,” Bedingfield repeated after another reporter questioned her about Hunter Biden.

“I don’t have anything additional to add on this from the podium. But thank you,” she repeated after a third reporter asked if President Biden had even read the latest stories about Hunter Biden.