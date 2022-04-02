Gov. Brian Kemp: Georgians’ ‘Carry Permit Is the 2nd Amendment’

Georgia lawmakers passed constitutional carry legislation on Friday, and Gov. Brian Kemp (R) responded by tweeting that Georgians’ “carry permit is the 2nd Amendment.”

The Senate Press Office tweeted Friday about the Senate adopting a House version of constitutional carry:

Motion to agree to the House Substitute to SB 319 passes with a vote 34 to 22 #gapol #gasenate — Senate Press Office (@GASenatePress) April 1, 2022

Kemp responded, “I look forward to signing the Georgia Constitutional Carry Act of 2021 into law soon and fulfilling another promise I made to the voters of this state.”

Kemp tweeted, “For law abiding Georgians, their carry permit is the 2nd Amendment. I’m proud to have worked alongside leaders in the General Assembly to get Constitutional Carry over the finish line, and I look forward to signing it into law.”

GA2A’s Jerry Henry commented on Friday’s progress, saying, “The Senate passed the best of the two bills that were in play and we got the bill that we wanted. We’re happy that we did. Constitutional carry is now on way to Kemp’s desk and Georgia will be the 25th state.”

The other 24 constitutional carry states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

