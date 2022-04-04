Watch Live: National Border Patrol Council Press Briefing on Border Crisis

The National Border Patrol Council will hold a press briefing on the border crisis on Monday.
The press conference is scheduled to begin at 5:15 P.M. Eastern.
The press conference and briefing are expected to be on the Biden administration’s decision to lift Title 42 restrictions.
House Republicans said in a statement on Friday that Joe Biden ending Title 42 will “actively worsen the historic border crisis that is endangering our communities.”
