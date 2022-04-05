Hunter Biden’s Malibu Home: Private Road, Spectacular Views

Hunter Biden’s reported residence in Malibu, California, is situated on a private road that is closed to the public, and enjoys spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean.

As Breitbart News noted Monday, citing ABC News: “Hunter Biden is renting a home in Malibu, California, for $20,000 per month — and the Secret Service is paying $30,000 per month to rent an adjacent home to provide him with 24/7 protection.”

The property described by ABC News, including quotes from the real estate listing describing the home and its trappings, are linked to an address in an exclusive neighborhood on a hillside overlooking the ocean.

Breitbart News attempted to drive up the street to see the home itself, but signs posted near the top portion of the road indicate that it is a private thoroughfare, barring solicitors and prohibiting trespassing — including by the media.

Breitbart News also witnessed a security presence near the home; a squad car from the Malibu Patrol, a local private security service, drove by as Breitbart News was driving back down the street toward the main road, the Pacific Coast Highway.

On Tuesday, the White House stood by President Joe Biden’s earlier statements that he had never discussed his son’s foreign business dealings with him, despite evidence showing that he met with some of Hunter Biden’s foreign associates, and despite evidence from Hunter Biden’s laptop suggesting that the senior Biden was in fact involved in one of those ventures.

Hunter Biden is under investigation for his financial dealings, and some experts have called for a Special Counsel in the case.

