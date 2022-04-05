FNC’s Turley on Hunter Biden: ‘I’ve Never Seen a Better Case for a Special Counsel’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” network contributor Jonathan Turley doubled down on his call for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden’s laptop for “influence peddling.”

Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said it was “bizarre to claim” that now-President Joe Biden was “entirely irrelevant” in the case, given he was Vice President of the United States at the time. He added he had “never seen a better case for a special counsel.”

“[Biden] was the object,” Turley outlined. “He was the reason people were giving millions to these various firms to his son. And so, it is bizarre to claim that this was an influence-peddling scheme where the object was entirely irrelevant.”

He continued, “You know, what I’m baffled by is how Attorney General [Merrick] Garland could continue to deny the need of a special counsel. You cannot investigate this without stumbling over the president repeatedly in these references. Now, that’s not saying that the Delaware U.S. Attorney won’t do an aggressive and independent job, but I’ve never seen a better case for a special counsel.”

Turley wrote in an op-ed for The Hill over the weekend:

The point is that President Biden really did not have to ask: Hunter Biden had nothing to sell but influence. All President Biden had to do to facilitate such schemes was to be accessible — to allow his family to deliver face-to-face meetings and photo ops. And that brings us to the untenable position of [Attorney General Merrick] Garland. It is hard to imagine a stronger case for a special counsel. Any effort to investigate Hunter Biden’s dealings will lead investigators to encounter repeated references to the president and how he may have benefited from those schemes. At the same time, the president is “absolutely” standing by his denial that his son did anything wrong or made any money from China.

