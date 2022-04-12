‘Bidenflation Is the New Pandemic’: Joe Biden Ripped for Massive Inflation Numbers

Gas prices reach over $5.00 a gallon at a petrol station in Los Angeles, California; President Joe Biden speaks to the press as he departs the White House (inset)Gas prices reach over $5.00 a gallon at a petrol station in Los Angeles, California; President Joe Biden speaks to the press …
Brendan Smialowski, Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images
Wendell Husebø

President Joe Biden was ripped on social media for Tuesday’s massive inflation numbers.

The Labor Department numbers showed the consumer price index soared 8.5 percent in one year, the largest year-over-year increase since 1981.

Biden’s inflation will reportedly cost consumers an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month. According to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, inflation already cost consumers an estimated $3,500 in 2021, impacting low-income families the hardest.

Democrats have refused to take responsibility for inflation. What was once called “transitory” inflation is now “Putin’s price hike.” Before that shift, CNN labeled  inflation “good,” but the Washington Post noted some reframe it as “corporate greed.”

Reactions to the inflation numbers held Joe Biden and his massive spending policies responsible for rising costs.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Biden’s inflation is a tax on Americans.

National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Michael McAdams tweeted slogans the Democrats have used to convince Americans that inflation is no big deal.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) blamed Biden for the massive inflation, “a tax on every single American.”

Jack Posobiec suggested Biden’s inflation is the new pandemic.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said inflation is a pay cut for most Americans.

Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said inflation could have been prevented, and blamed the Democrats for rising prices.

Richard Grenell noted that the Associated Press reporter did not use Biden’s name in the inflation report.

Liz Peek sarcastically thanks Biden for the huge price increases in goods and energy.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) tweeted that Biden’s inflation is another attack on the working class of America.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said inflation is a result of Biden’s massive spending legislation.

Tyler Zed, a social media influencer, mocked the fact that the White House claimed over and over again that inflation was “transitory.”

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said inflation has ruined any gains wages have made, “making it harder than ever for families and seniors to thrive.”

