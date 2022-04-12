President Joe Biden was ripped on social media for Tuesday’s massive inflation numbers.

The Labor Department numbers showed the consumer price index soared 8.5 percent in one year, the largest year-over-year increase since 1981.

Biden’s inflation will reportedly cost consumers an extra $5,200 in 2022, or $433 per month. According to the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, inflation already cost consumers an estimated $3,500 in 2021, impacting low-income families the hardest.

Democrats have refused to take responsibility for inflation. What was once called “transitory” inflation is now “Putin’s price hike.” Before that shift, CNN labeled inflation “good,” but the Washington Post noted some reframe it as “corporate greed.”

Since Democrats are desperately scrambling to portray those who criticize Biden's inflationary policies as standing with Putin, a reminder that this is Biden's press secretary: pic.twitter.com/zGWxRgq2dM — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) April 12, 2022

Reactions to the inflation numbers held Joe Biden and his massive spending policies responsible for rising costs.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Biden’s inflation is a tax on Americans.

Americans are paying an additional $100 per week…every week. Biden’s inflation tax is robbing American families.https://t.co/ubp5DI7WlH — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 11, 2022

National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Michael McAdams tweeted slogans the Democrats have used to convince Americans that inflation is no big deal.

“Transitory…”

“High class problem…”#Bidenflation is destroying Americans’ economic prosperity and @HouseDemocrats have no answers https://t.co/yD1gb13gQD — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) April 12, 2022

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) blamed Biden for the massive inflation, “a tax on every single American.”

Inflation is a tax on every single American. Since President Biden took office, the American people have been suffering the consequences of his disastrous and failed policies. https://t.co/cPNgBe9buC — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) April 12, 2022

Jack Posobiec suggested Biden’s inflation is the new pandemic.

HOLY SHLIT! US inflation just hit 8.5% – the highest since the 70s-80s. Blows out anything from the war on terror#Bidenflation is the new pandemic — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 12, 2022

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) said inflation is a pay cut for most Americans.

#Bidenflation officially got worse. This is a massive pay cut for most Americans. https://t.co/DOo8qdnWPW — Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) April 12, 2022

Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said inflation could have been prevented, and blamed the Democrats for rising prices.

This was all avoidable and due to the policies of @JoeBiden and @TheDemocrats. Voters need to hold them accountable this Fall. https://t.co/nP58YJEa60 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 12, 2022

This is destroying the working class. You’d think our elected leaders would immediately understand that their out of control government spending and idiotic regulations are causing this, but then you remember most are lifelong DC politicians who’ve never lived in the real world. https://t.co/SFkHYnc3US — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 12, 2022

Richard Grenell noted that the Associated Press reporter did not use Biden’s name in the inflation report.

Zeke Miller, again, doesn’t mention “Joe Biden” when it’s bad news. Was he instructed to leave Biden out of the headline?! https://t.co/bHyVL0wLzW — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) April 12, 2022

Liz Peek sarcastically thanks Biden for the huge price increases in goods and energy.

CPI report shows prices rose 8.5% over year; excluding food & energy up 6.5%, a little worse than expected. Too much spending, too few goods. Thanks @JoeBiden — Liz Peek (@lizpeek) April 12, 2022

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) tweeted that Biden’s inflation is another attack on the working class of America.

BREAKING: Another MASSIVE blow to working-class Americans, the Consumer Price Index is up 8.5%, the HIGHEST rise since 1981. Prices ⬆️

Wages ⬇️ INFLATION IS TAXATION — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) April 12, 2022

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said inflation is a result of Biden’s massive spending legislation.

Joe Biden’s reckless spending has resulted in record-high inflation. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) April 11, 2022

Tyler Zed, a social media influencer, mocked the fact that the White House claimed over and over again that inflation was “transitory.”

“Transitory” — Tyler Zed (@realTylerZed) April 12, 2022

Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) said inflation has ruined any gains wages have made, “making it harder than ever for families and seniors to thrive.”

🚨The latest economic numbers are out: Inflation just hit 8.5%, a 40-year high! Wage increases and employment gains are being wiped out by record-breaking inflation. Biden’s economic agenda is making it harder than ever for families and seniors to thrive. — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) April 12, 2022

