A sixth MS-13 Gang member, a national of El Salvador who may be an illegal alien, has been sentenced for his involvement in the 2018 murder of a teenage boy in Lynn, Massachusetts.

Marlos Reyes, a 26-year-old MS-13 Gang member from El Salvador, was sentenced to 23 years in prison and three years of supervised release after having pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy in July 2020 for the July 30, 2018 murder of a teenage boy falsely accused of being an informant for law enforcement.

According to prosecutors, Reyes and five other previously-sentenced MS-13 Gang members — at least two of whom are illegal aliens — lured the boy into a playground before stabbing and beating him to death. The boy’s body was found on August 2, 2018 and an autopsy showed he suffered at least 32 stab wounds and multiple blunt force injuries to his head.

Four MS-13 Gang members, at least two of whom are illegal aliens, have been sentenced for the murder of a teenage boy in Lynn, Massachusetts. https://t.co/gmxKM434vA — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 18, 2022

Three months later, Reyes and his five fellow MS-13 Gang members were indicted for the murder. One particular piece of evidence showed one of the members bragging about the murder in graphic detail on video footage.

The other five MS-13 Gang members convicted for the murder received sentences ranging from 15 years to life in prison.

MS-13 Gang members often arrive via the United States-Mexico border as illegal aliens. Some arrive as Unaccompanied Alien Children (UACs) through a federally-facilitated program that resettles hundreds of thousands of UACs across the U.S.

