Watch: Bird Poops on Joe Biden as He Pledges to Lower Gas Prices

Shouldering the burden of high office was never meant to be like this. A bird appeared to take the opportunity of relieving itself on President Joe Biden’s lapel Tuesday as he outlined plans to slash gas prices by about 10 cents a gallon as U.S. inflation soared to a 41-year high.

The evidence was seen in the white substance that fell on the president’s blue suit lapel – directly above his U.S. flag pin – as he spoke in Menlo, Iowa, about helping Americans living outside urban areas and “putting rural America at the centre of our efforts to build a future that’s made in America.”

“It’s about being made in America,” the president said moments before the poop appeared as a punctuation mark from a feathered fiend on high.

Watch the video for yourself below:

Did a bird just poop on Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/p2Ywv8CbRU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 12, 2022

According to Fox News, the incident took place inside what Biden and his handlers later referred to as a “giant barn.”

A White House official reportedly clarified it was in fact “corn” and not bird poop.

The president didn’t seem to notice the white splatter and continued speaking and later mingling with the crowd however Twitter users still used the clip to joke about the possible bird droppings.

“Move over Pence fly. It’s Biden shoulder bird poop,” wrote one Twitter user while referring to when a fly famously lingered on former Vice President Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Kamala Harris last year.

“Biden wasn’t the only one spouting poop today,” commented another. “Even the birds are pissed off now. What’s NEXT,” chirped another.