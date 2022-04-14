RNC Withdraws from Commission on Presidential Debates

The Republican National Committee (RNC) on Thursday released a statement announcing its members unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD).

The RNC stated that it wants to have “freer and fairer” debate platforms.

In a press release, the RNC noted they withdrew from the biased CPD to find “newer, better debate platforms to ensure that future nominees are not forced to go through the biased CPD in order to make their case to the American people.” The RNC also noted that it is withdrawing in order to restore faith in elections by ensuring future candidates could compete on a level playing field.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said that “Debates are an important part of the democratic process, and the RNC is committed to free and fair debates.”

McDaniel explained that the CPD has been biased and has repeatedly refused to enact reforms such as allowing fair debates before Americans vote and using moderators who have never worked for any of the candidates on the stage.

The committee stated that they are not against having debates, but they are “walking away” from the CPD since the body does not serve the interests of the American people.

In a press release, the RNC pointed to the 2020 presidential election where the first debate was held after 26 states had already started their early voting process. The release also noted that the CPD made “unilateral changes” to the “previously agreed-upon debate formats and conditions,” sometimes without notifying the candidates about the changes.

The RNC noted that the CPD even selected a moderator during the last presidential debate cycle who previously worked for Joe Biden, the opponent of the Republican nominee, then-President Donald Trump.

The committee further exposed the CPD board for failing to maintain its “strict nonpartisanship” policy as most of the board members had publicly criticized Trump while he was a candidate.

“The Republican Party deserves better. The American people deserve better,” the RNC press release stated.

McDaniel prefaced the RNC announcement with an exclusive editorial to Breitbart News in January, detailing the RNC’s past difficulties with the CPD and vowing that Republicans “will work to find new, unbiased, modern debate platforms.”

