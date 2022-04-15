GOP Sens. to Force Vote to Nix Joe Biden’s ‘Ghost Gun’ Controls

Republican Sens. indicated Thursday they will push a vote under the Congressional Review Act to overturn President Joe Biden’s recent “ghost gun” controls.

On April 11, 2022, Breitbart News reported Biden’s Department of Justice is classifying gun parts kits as “firearms” in order to force buyers of said kits to undergo a background check.

Moreover, Biden’s DOJ is also instituting a rule to require Federal Firearms License holders (FFLs) to add serial numbers to any unserialized firearms they take in on trade or which otherwise come into their possession.

Yahoo News notes that Sens. Mike Braun (R-IN), Ted Cruz (R-TX), James Lankford (R-OK), and Mike Lee (R-UT) are working to force a vote to undo the Biden DOJ’s new “ghost gun” rules.

Cruz commented on the GOP effort, saying, “By introducing this resolution, we’re pushing back. … We want to stop the false narrative that links the rise in crime to ‘ghost guns,’ and firearms, and we want to protect law-abiding citizens who are exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

Lankford tweeted:

Crime is going up in far-left cities because of soft-on-crime policies—Biden’s response is to clamp down on guns put together in a kit. Federal law already prohibits felons from owning or possessing any gun, including so called ‘ghost guns.’ — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) April 14, 2022

