Adam Kinzinger: I Would ‘Love’ to Run Against Trump in 2024

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), one of the staunchest anti-MAGA voices in Congress, said he would “love” to run against former President Donald Trump for the White House in 2024.

“I would love it. I really would,” Kinzinger stated in a recent interview with the leftwing Huffington Post. “Even if he crushed me, like in a primary, to be able to stand up and call out the garbage is just a necessary thing, regardless of who it is. … I think it’d be fun.”

On the topic of when Kinzinger could announce a long shot campaign, the Illinois Republican said, “I’ll make a decision when we get there, if there’s a need and a desire. It’s truly not anything I’m planning right now, but I’m not going to rule it out.”

Though Trump is expected to once again run for the presidency, he has not yet officially confirmed his plans.

Kinzinger announced his retirement from Congress in October after Illinois Democrats’ redistricted congressional map made reelection an uphill battle for the congressman.

This isn’t the first time that Kinzinger teased a possible bid for the White House.

In a November interview with CNN, Kinzinger said he was weighing potential campaigns for the U.S. Senate in Illinois or the governor’s mansion, and added that he was “definitely” not ruling out a bid for the highest office in the land.

Kinzinger was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for “incitement of insurrection” following the January 6th Capitol riot.