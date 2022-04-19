Former Arizona House minority leader and now Democrat strategist Chad Campbell admitted this weekend during a TV exchange that Democrats do not have a chance of flipping the Arizona House this year despite it being a “top target” for national Democrats.

Campbell was asked this weekend on NBC-12 Arizona’s Sunday Square Off about the Arizona Democrats’ chances of flipping the state House later this year during the November election.

Noting that “it has been a very bad year for Democrats” due to the economic issues and the one-party rule in Washington, DC, he added that “anybody who looks at the new maps knows Democrats cannot get the majority next year. I mean, I shouldn’t say can’t, but it would be impossible.”

When the anchor claimed that “‘can’t’ is the same as ‘impossible,'” Campbell shot back, saying, “Well, no. What you are doing is you are holding the line this year and then in 2024 is when it will be competitive.”

This comes after the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) announced in March 2021 in a strategy memo that they would be targeting the House and Senate in Arizona because they “are on the cusp of a legislative majority in both chambers.” In September 2021, DLCC National Press Secretary Christina Polizzi also said that “Arizona is one of our [DLCC’s] top targets.”

DLCC President Jessica Post also said in December that the committee is targeting Arizona.

Additionally, other Democrat-aligned groups like the States Project and Forward Majority also announced in March 2021 that they would be investing $20 million to flip six legislative chambers in 2022, including the Arizona House and Senate.

“National liberal organizations like the DLCC may be confused why Democrats in one of their top target states are already ‘throwing in the towel,’ said Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) National Press Secretary Stephanie Rivera. “But it’s clear Democrats are on defense in Arizona because they are on the wrong side of every issue hardworking Arizonans care about.”

“Being in lockstep with Joe Biden and his failed liberal policies is a losing strategy, and Arizona Democrats know that, which is why they are ‘already giving up’ on November’s elections,” Rivera added.

