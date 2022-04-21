Joe Biden Plans to Attend White House Correspondents’ Dinner

President Joe Biden will attend the White House Correspondents’ dinner, according to organizers, after former President Donald Trump ended the traditional appearance.

“Every president since Calvin Coolidge has attended the WHCA’s annual dinner … with just one exception,” WHCA president Steven Portnoy wrote on social media. “The tradition continues next Saturday night.”

The dinner is scheduled for April 30th, the first WHCA dinner held in two years, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comedian Trevor Noah will be the featured speaker at this year’s dinner.

The last president to attend the dinner was former President Barack Obama in 2016.

Former President Donald Trump turned down invitations to the dinner, rallying with his supporters instead.

“There’s no place I’d rather be than right here in America’s heartland,” Trump said at a Wisconsin rally in 2019, while skipping the dinner for the third time.

“Fake news — they’re fake. They are fake, and they are fakers,” he added.

Trump allowed staff to attend the dinner in 2018, but it went sour after comedian Michelle Wolf trashed prominent women in the administration, including Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.