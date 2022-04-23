Watch Live: Donald Trump Holds ‘Save America’ Rally in Delaware, Ohio

Former President Donald Trump will hold a “Save America” Rally in Delaware, Ohio, on Saturday, April 23.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 P.M. Eastern.

This will be the first public appearance Trump will make with U.S. Senate Republican candidate J.D. Vance, who the former president endorsed on April 15.

The Ohio Senate primary election is set to take place May 3.

Save America Announces Program Speakers for Delaware, Ohiohttps://t.co/CJXrIEC42W pic.twitter.com/icKeXe2RA5 — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) April 19, 2022

Speaking alongside Vance at the rally are three Trump-endorsed Republican congressional candidates, including Rep. Mike Carey (R-OH), running for re-election in Ohio’s 15th Congressional District where he elected in a special election last November; Max Miller, candidate for Ohio’s 7th Congressional District; and Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, candidate for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.