Vice President Kamala Harris Tests Postive for Coronavirus

Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, her office announced in a statement.

“Today, Vice President Harris tested positive for COVID-19 on rapid and PCR tests. She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President’s residence,” said press secretary to the vice president Kirsten Allen.

“She has not been a close contact to the President or First Lady due to their respective recent travel schedules. She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative,” Allen said.

Harris is the latest of high-profile politicians to contract the virus in Washington, DC, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). A number of administration officials and journalists contracted the virus earlier this month after the Gridiron Dinner, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and Harris’ communications director Jamal Simmons.

Harris’ husband tested positive for coronavirus last month.

