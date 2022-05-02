Neera Tanden, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, expressed her disappointment about the Supreme Court leak on Monday night suggesting that the court would overturn Roe. vs. Wade.
“2016 was a big year and it was important to vote,” Tanden wrote on Twitter after Politico broke the news.
— Neera Tanden🌻 (@neeratanden) May 3, 2022
The historically unprecedented leak of a draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court opinion voting against Roe v. Wade triggered leftists across the country, as they mourned the looming death of abortion rights.
Tanden, a longtime loyalist of Hillary Clinton, successfully earned a spot in the Biden White House despite failing to earn confirmation as the director of the Office of Management and Budget due to her vitriolic posts on social media.
