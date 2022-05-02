Joe Biden Adviser Neera Tanden Bitter After Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court Leak: ‘2016 Was a Big Year’

Neera Tanden, a senior adviser to President Joe Biden, expressed her disappointment about the Supreme Court leak on Monday night suggesting that the court would overturn Roe. vs. Wade.

“2016 was a big year and it was important to vote,” Tanden wrote on Twitter after Politico broke the news.

The historically unprecedented leak of a draft of Justice Samuel Alito’s Supreme Court opinion voting against Roe v. Wade triggered leftists across the country, as they mourned the looming death of abortion rights.

Tanden, a longtime loyalist of Hillary Clinton, successfully earned a spot in the Biden White House despite failing to earn confirmation as the director of the Office of Management and Budget due to her vitriolic posts on social media.

After Hillary Clinton lost to Donald Trump in 2016, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices over four years, all some variety of judicial conservative, often — though not always — resulting in a conservative majority on the court for most issues.

