Election Night Livewire *** Ohio, Indiana Primaries Set Tone for Future of GOP, Test Trump Endorsement Strength

Voters in Indiana and Ohio will decide who will represent them in November’s general elections in the primaries in both states on Tuesday, setting the tone in particular for the future of the Republican party and testing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement strength in a big way.

Trump has 22 endorsements on the line across both states on Tuesday, some in competitive races and others in not-so-competitive primaries. The biggest banner race of the night is the five-way GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Ohio, where Trump has endorsed author J.D. Vance–a hardcore nationalist populist–against four other candidates, three of whom sought Trump’s backing and one of whom did not. Those other candidates–Mike Gibbons, Josh Mandel, Jane Timken, and Matt Dolan–all represent different views on the future of the GOP than Trump in varying degrees, but Dolan in particular represents a major departure from Trump’s view for the party. That’s why it was particularly interesting on Tuesday morning to see Dolan’s wife and some top national leftists like Daily Kos urging Ohio Democrats to pull GOP ballots and vote for Dolan in the primary on Tuesday.

Success for Vance would spell good news for Trump-endorsed candidates in other upcoming primaries, such as those in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and elsewhere, where some have struggled and some have prospered. That’s because Vance shot to the front of the pack in the final weeks of the race in polling after Trump backed him, despite an all-out effort against him from some in the donor class and establishment. Whoever wins the GOP nomination for Senate in Ohio will likely face Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) in the general election, a tougher-than-it-looks race given Ryan’s push to portray himself as tough on China.

Ohio’s Senate primary is hardly the only big race of the night. Several competitive congressional primaries in both Ohio and Indiana will also test Trump’s endorsement and offer insight into how the GOP’s future will look. What’s more, Ohio GOP Gov. Mike DeWine aims to fend off two primary challengers–former Rep. Jim Renacci (R-OH) and Joe Blystone–something polling indicates he is likely to do. Seeing whether the polls are right and DeWine can seal the deal will also say a lot about the party– in different respects than Trump’s endorsement will, but also in an interesting way.

These elections are the first, too, since the unprecedented leak of a draft decision from the U.S. Supreme Court indicating that Justices are likely to overturn Roe v. Wade later this year, so how that affects things electorally may or may not be apparent in certain results on Tuesday evening.

Follow along here for live updates as the results pour in from across Indiana and Ohio after the polls close at 6 p.m. local time in Indiana and at 7:30 p.m. local time in Ohio. Ohio is in eastern time entirely, and Indiana is mostly in eastern time–though some of it is in central time–so results should come in shortly thereafter.

UPDATE 7:30 p.m. ET

The polls have closed now in Ohio, and everyone is awaiting first results to start coming in in the all-important Buckeye State primaries.

UPDATE: 7:25 p.m. ET

With 18 percent reporting in Indiana’s 6th congressional district according to the New York Times, the Trump-backed incumbent Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN) has opened a huge more than 50 percent lead over his primary challenger.

UPDATE 7:09 p.m. ET

In Indiana’s ninth district GOP primary, Erin Houchin–a former state senator backed by House GOP conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik–has now taken a lead, according to the New York Times:

Houchin has focused on her record of fighting the left in campaign ads:

UPDATE 7:02 p.m. ET

Polls in all of Indiana are now closed. Polls in Ohio are open for another half an hour, and betting markets, polling, and internet search traffic indicate J.D. Vance is the odds-on favorite to win the GOP nomination there:

Vance is a Strong favorite to win OH Senate GOP Primary Race Betting Markets: Predictit

J.D. Vance 73c (+4)

Matt Dolan 19c (-4)

Josh Mandel 12c (-2) Polymarket: Vance Is 73% betting favorite Google Search Trends: May 3

Vance 40%

Mandel 34%

Dolan 16% Last 5 Polls: Vance +5.8% — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) May 3, 2022

UPDATE 6:52 p.m. ET

Some results are starting to come in in Indiana’s ninth congressional district GOP primary, where combat Army veteran Stu Barnes-Israel leads in the early results. Barnes-Israel, who previously appeared on Breitbart News Saturday earlier in the cycle, is one of many conservative veterans running for office this cycle.

UPDATE 6:24 p.m. ET

The first results are starting to trickle in from Indiana’s eastern counties and the Trump-endorsed Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN)–the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence–is leading a primary challenger. Trump’s endorsement of Greg Pence is significant given his very public falling out with his former Vice President, the congressman’s brother, but again a test of Trump’s strength.

Others Trump has endorsed in Indiana include Reps. Jackie Walorski (R-IN), Jim Banks (R-IN), Victoria Spartz (R-IN), Jim Baird (R-IN), and Larry Buchson (R-IN)–all of whom are running unopposed and will win their primaries unchallenged.

UPDATE 6:07 p.m. ET

Polls have closed in most of Indiana now, and we should start expecting results soon:

It's 6pm eastern and polls are now closed in most counties in Indiana. Several western counties in the state close in one hour at 6pm central time. Results for tonight's races can be found here:https://t.co/MOUZI5gypR — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) May 3, 2022

The polls in the rest of the state will close at 7 p.m. ET.