NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wears Gun Control Tux to Met Gala

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) attended the May 2, 2022, Met Gala in a tuxedo emblazoned with the words, “End Gun Violence.”

Eric Adams sports 'end gun violence' tux on Met Gala 2022 red carpet https://t.co/eVIgaWvjVF pic.twitter.com/BjLOadz71n — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2022

Adams’ attendance in a gun control tuxedo comes less than a month after an alleged attacker opened fire on the New York City (NYC) subway with a firearm he purchased “legally.”

ABC News noted that the attacker used a “Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun” which he “purchased legally in 2011 in Ohio.” And FOX News pointed out that the handgun was purchased “at a pawn shop in Columbus, Ohio.”

A purchase from a pawn shop is considered a retail purchase, and therefore requires a National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) check to be performed. (All this is implied when law enforcement says a gun was purchased “legally.”)

Mayor Adams initially responded to the NYC subway shooting by calling for more gun control in the form of a “ghost gun” ban. But such a ban would not in any way prohibit the legal purchase of a handgun from a pawn shop in Ohio.

Ironically, Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York number three in the nation in its rankings for state-level gun control strength.

New York’s gun laws include everything the Democrats are pushing at the federal level: universal background checks, a “high capacity” magazine ban, an “assault weapons” ban, a permit requirement to buy a handgun, a red flag law, gun storage requirements, “ghost gun” regulations, and a prohibition against gun possession by felons, among other controls.

Gabby Giffords’ gun control group indicates that New York also requires owners of pre-ban “assault weapons” to register those firearms with the state government.

Bloomberg.com noted that shootings increased 16.2 percent in NYC in March 2022 alone.

