Disinformation Diva Nina Jankowicz Spread Alfa Bank Hoax Before 2016 Election

Nina Jankowicz, head of the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board, spread the Alfa Bank hoax that is currently at the heart of Special Counsel John Durham’s prosecution of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer.

On November 1, 2016, Jankowicz tweeted a Clinton tweet that included the elements of the Alfa Bank hoax, which was later discredited.

Husband texted me "you have news to wake up to." Never thought it would be this. Confirms our worst fears about Trump. I am horrified. https://t.co/OHpacOKeeX — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) November 1, 2016

The hoax was pushed by the Clinton campaign aide Jake Sullivan, who now serves as National Security Advisor under President Joe Biden.

Biden’s current national security advisor was intimately involved in the activities for which Durham is now bringing indictments. Any self-respecting journalist should be demanding the @WhiteHouse and @PressSec answer questions about this. https://t.co/mOIx07VYsa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 13, 2022

Sullivan’s role has been mentioned in court filings by the Special Counsel, who is prosecuting former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sullivan for lying to the FBI when he passed along information relating to the Alfa Bank allegations, claiming he was just a concerned citizen and allegedly concealing his work for the campaign.

The Washington Examiner, which first noted Jankowicz’s Alfa Bank tweet, noted: “Jankowicz repeatedly shared other collusion claims throughout 2016, including information sourced from Steele’s discredited dossier. The British ex-spy was hired by Fusion, which had been hired by Clinton campaign general counsel Marc Elias.”

The New York Post added: “The allegations about Trump and Alfa-Bank are among numerous false claims spread in recent years by Jankowicz, a purported disinformation expert — including doubt about the veracity of information contained on Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

Jankowicz has testified in Congress and to the British Parliament, telling the latter last year that she supported government setting standards for free speech online.

She told Congress in 2020, however, that government should not be in the “business” of policing disinformation — the very responsibility with which she is tasked in her role on the disinformation board.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.