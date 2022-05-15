Multiple people were shot at a church in Laguna Woods, California, on Sunday around 2 p.m.

UPDATE: At 2:49 p.m. the Orange County Sheriff tweeted that five people were wounded in the church shooting and one person was killed.

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

Laguna Woods is located in Orange County. According to a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff:

“The exact number of people injured and the nature of those injuries was not immediately clear. The motive for the shooting is not yet known,” NBC Los Angeles reported.

Police have detained one individual, and a gun which may have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene, ABC 7 noted.

Following the April 3, 2022, Sacramento shootout the Sacramento Bee noted California has “107 different gun-control laws,” all of which have failed to stop committed attackers from opening fire on innocents in the state.

In fact, California is the most gun-controlled state in the Union.

