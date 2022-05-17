Doug Mastriano Wins Pennsylvania Republican Gubernatorial Primary

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R), endorsed by former President Donald Trump days ago, has won the state’s Republican gubernatorial primary and will face Democrat Josh Shapiro in the general election.

Mastriano, who billed himself as an anti-establishment outsider who would investigate Pennsylvania’s 2020 election results, took a large lead with election day voters and swept some counties with more than 50 percent of the vote.

Trump jumped in to back Mastriano last week while the candidate led multiple polls, some by double digits ahead of former Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA).

BREAKING: Douglas Mastriano wins Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania primary election. #APRaceCall at 9:51 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/2nlgpji7ac — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) May 18, 2022

Barletta had called on other Republican candidates Bill McSwain and Dave White to drop out of the race and endorse his candidacy to help consolidate support.

Mastriano faces Shapiro in the general election which takes place on November 8.

