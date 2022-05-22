‘Targeted’ Shooting Leaves Two Dead, Three Injured in Indiana

A Saturday afternoon shooting described by police as “targeted” left two dead and three injured in a home in Goshen, Indiana.

The shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, ABC News reported.

Police dispatch received a call about the shooting and indicated “that five individuals had been severely injured,” WNDU noted.

Three women were injured and one man was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man was airlifted to a hospital and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Goshen Police Department used a Facebook post to explain, “Although the investigation is on-going, preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang related, and there does not appear to be any further threat of danger to the community at this time.”

The investigation into the incident is now being overseen by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

