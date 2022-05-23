Poll: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Holds 14-Point Lead over David Perdue

Incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) holds a 14-point lead over Republican challenger, former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), an InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5 Atlanta survey released Sunday found.

The survey, taken among 750 likely Republican voters and released two days ahead of the Peach State’s primary election, advanced existing polling trends, showing Kemp with a sizable advantage heading into the election. In this particular survey, Kemp leads Perdue by 14 percentage points — 52 percent to the former senator’s 38 percent. However, the survey’s +/- 3.6 percent margin of error could put Kemp in jeopardy of falling below the 50 percent threshold, adding to the uncertainty of Tuesday’s race.

Generally speaking, recent polls indicate that Kemp has a clear advantage in the race, besting his GOP challengers by 23 percent, according to RealClearPolitics. However, Perdue — a Trump-endorsed candidate — believes the polling may be misleading. During an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, Perdue said he believes pollsters are not capturing new MAGA voters.

LISTEN:

As of Friday night, 487,000 people had voted early — four times the number that voted in the 2018 election, Perdue explained.

“The big news is that half of those 487,000 [who] voted early did not vote in ’18. We believe these are MAGA voters,” the gubernatorial hopeful continued, offering his theory:

This is a significant understanding we have after early voting — 487,000 people have voted. Half of those did not vote in ’18. By definition, when pollsters are talking to Republican primary voters, they qualify someone to say if you haven’t voted in each of the last three primaries, we can’t talk to you. They’re only talking to people who voted in the last three primaries. So they’re, by definition, not talking to half the people who have voted so far in Georgia.

“Here’s my prediction. I think that this side, this number is going to continue to stay up above 50 percent. As we go into Tuesday, right now we think another 300,000 or so will vote and, we think more than half of them will be people that didn’t vote in ’18,” he added.