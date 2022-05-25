Attorney General primary candidate George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) and the nephew of former President George W. Bush (R), was rejected by Republican voters in all but five of Texas’s 254 counties.

On Tuesday, 68 percent of Republicans voted to re-elect Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who has been a fierce opponent of illegal immigration and the monopolistic business practices of giant tech corporations.

Bush received 32 percent of votes cast, losing to Paxton in all but five of Texas’s 254 counties.

The only counties Bush won were Loving County, where fewer than 10 residents voted; Sterling County, where about 50 residents voted; Kenedy County, where about 6 residents voted; Starr County, where about 200 residents voted; and Travis County — home to the left-wing city of Austin.

Weeks ago, the Texas Tribune reported that Bush’s last name — associated with the legacy of his father and former President George W. Bush — had actually been an obstacle in his campaign for attorney general, as Republican voters have been soured on the political dynasty for years.

The Tribune reported:

But now, his ubiquitous name recognition is emerging as a liability in the Republican party. George P. Bush, who currently serves as the state’s land commissioner, is trailing Paxton in polls. Some of the top reasons Republican voters are reluctant about him are his ties to his family’s center-right political leanings and his own past policy positions. [Emphasis added]

Bush’s loss in the attorney general race is only the latest for the Bush dynasty. In 2016, less than a year after launching his presidential campaign, Jeb Bush suspended his candidacy after losing Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina.

Most recently, Peter Schweizer’s bestseller Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win details former President George H.W. Bush, Jeb Bush, Prescott Bush, and Neil Bush’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) which include cutting business deals and promoting United States free trade with China.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.