Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia leads California’s jungle primary field, according to a recent poll conducted by Remington Research Group.

The poll found that 44 percent of the 801 likely 2022 primary voters from the Remington Research Group poll would vote for Garcia over two Democrats in the election.

Thirty-four percent of the respondents said they would vote for Democrat Christy Smith and ten percent would vote for Democrat John Quay Quartey. There were also 12 percent of the respondents who said they were undecided.

California elections are held as a “jungle primary,” meaning that all of the candidates running are on the same ballot regardless of their party affiliations, unlike most states that have different primaries for Democrat and Republican candidates, where you win the party’s nomination to move on to the general.

In the primary, which is held on June 7 in California, the top two vote-getters advance to the November general.

When asked who the respondents would vote for in a head-to-head battle between Garcia and Quartey, the Republican won. There were 47 percent who said they would vote for Garcia, while 41 percent said Quartey. There were also 12 percent who were undecided.

Garcia also won in a head-to-head battle with Smith. Forty-seven percent still said they would vote for Garcia, while 45 percent said they would vote for Smith. In this head-to-head battle, only eight percent said they were undecided.

The poll also found that Garcia has a higher favorability than the other two Democrats polled. Thirty-nine percent said they viewed with favorably, while only 26 percent viewed him negatively — 35 percent said they had no opinion.

Only 17 percent said they viewed Quartey favorably, while only ten percent viewed him unfavorably, and 73 percent had no opinion. There were also 34 percent who said they viewed Smith favorably, while 23 percent viewed her unfavorably and 43 percent had no opinion.

The Remington Research Group poll was conducted between April 19 and 20, sampling 801 likely 2022 primary voters. The poll had a +/-3.3 percent margin of error and a 95 percent confidence level.

