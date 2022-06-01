President Joe Biden celebrated the beginning of “Pride Month” on Wednesday, adding a new initial to the Pride acronym in recognition of “Intersex” as an additional gender identity.

“We reaffirm that LGBTQI+ rights are human rights,” Biden wrote in a statement on Twitter. “And we recommit to delivering protections, safety, and equality so everyone can realize the full promise of America.”

The president’s statement included an additional “I” to the Pride acronym to represent “Intersex,” even though the White House only celebrated LGBTQ+ the previous year.

Pride stands for courage, it stands for justice, and most of all it stands for love. As we recall the trials the LGBTQ+ community has endured and celebrate the trailblazers who’ve bravely fought for equality, let us recommit to the work that remains. Happy Pride Month! — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2021

“Intersex” is a term that varies widely in its definition, but it generally signifies those born with reproductive or sexual anatomy that does not fit their gender.

Biden reaffirmed his support for not just lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer rights, but also intersex and “+,” a symbol designed to refer to any and all other gender and sexual preferences.

“Not just a mathematical symbol anymore, but a denotation of everything on the gender and sexuality spectrum that letters and words can’t yet describe,” the New York Times reported about including the “+” in 2018.

