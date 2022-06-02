President Joe Biden continues struggling to get his message to break through on social media, despite having over 70 staffers dedicated to digital content, according to a new report from CNN.

CNN reporter Edward-Issac Dovere cites in his article statistics provided to him by Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who noted that Biden’s schedule included weekly time to create digital content from “the over 70 people on staff who help create it and manage his various accounts.”

But the White House communications office continues struggling to get Biden’s message to the American people, the report notes.

Digital White House staffers spend their days repeating Biden’s scripted remarks on his social media or editing footage of the president filmed behind the scenes and out of public scrutiny.

Gone are the days of former President Donald Trump, who paid close attention to his social media profile together with his closest aide and digital adviser Dan Scavino.

His online videos with celebrities like South Korean boy band BTS and stars like Selena Gomez continue performing well on social media, but his messaging attempts on inflation and gas prices continue to struggle.

One White House aide advised Biden to remain serious, not just the goofy uncle persona he developed as former President Barack Obama’s Vice President.

“He has to speak to very serious things,” explained one White House aide to CNN, “and you can’t do that getting ice cream.”

Younger aides, the report notes, are giving up on pitching ideas to Biden and his inner circle as they keep getting shut down when offering new and innovative communications ideas.

Communications staffers have also avoided doing interviews with the establishment media in 2022, as the president typically veers off-script and makes a mess anytime he is in front of a camera.

Biden began the year promising he would get out of Washington, DC, more and spend time with the American people.

“I’m going to get out of this place more often. I’m going to go out and talk to the public. I’m going to do public fora. I’m going to interface with them,” he said at a press conference marking his first year in office.

But on Thursday, the president plans to go to his beach home in Delaware, after delivering a speech about gun control.