Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is pushing to allow military vets and ROTC instructors to carry guns on school campuses for classroom defense.

Graham tweeted on June 3, “It is time to mobilize our retired and former service members who are willing to help secure our schools. Our schools are soft targets. They contain our most valuable possession — our children, the future of our country — and must be protected.”

In another tweet, he pointed to armed ROTC instructors as well: “ROTC instructors with firearms training should be allowed to possess weapons to enhance school security.”

Graham noted, “Schools should be treated like courthouses, banks, capital [sic] buildings, etc., when it comes to security.”

School shooters attack at their leisure when there is no armed resistance. Breitbart News noted that the December 14, 2012, Sandy Hook attacker had more than 9 minutes without armed resistance; the Parkland attacker was able to pause and reload five times.

