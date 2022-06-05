GOP Rep. Calling It Quits After Backlash over Gun Control Support

Rep. Chris Jacobs (R-NY) is dropping his bid for reelection after backlash over his admission that he would support passage of an “assault weapons” ban.

Jacobs was endorsed by the NRA during his 2020 run but was open about supporting at least two of the Democrats’ gun controls in 2022, Breitbart News noted May 29.

The congressman said, “If an assault weapons ban bill came to the floor that would ban something like an AR-15, I would vote for it,” the Buffalo News reported.

Jacobs also spoke of barring 18- to 20-year-olds from some gun purchases, NBC News noted.

He said, “Individuals cannot buy beer, they cannot get cigarettes until 21. I think it’s perfectly reasonable that the age limit at least for these highly lethal, high-capacity semi automatic weapons should be 21.”

Jacobs faced enough backlash for his gun control support that he is stepping down instead of running for reelection.

However, he says he still plans to vote with the Democrats for gun control this week.

“I do not believe that individuals need magazines of 50 or 60 rounds, or more. Capacity limits should be limited at a minimum if we cannot achieve an assault weapon ban,” Jacobs said.

