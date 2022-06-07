Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) wants Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to allow more time for Republicans and Democrats to reach a “consensus” on gun control, the Hill reported Monday.

According to the the outlet, “Cornyn said negotiators need at least another week to resolve their differences.”

Cornyn commented, “Good consensus legislation takes time. So I hope Sen. Schumer will let his members work. There’s no use in rushing a vote on a doomed partisan bill like the House is expected to vote on this week.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tapped Cornyn to be his gun control liaison to the Democrats three days after the Uvalde, Texas, shooting. McConnell tasked Cornyn with reaching a “bipartisan” deal on gun control.

On Sunday, 250 Republican donors ran a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News praising Cornyn’s gun control efforts.

In the ad the GOP donors said that Cornyn is “the right man to lead this bipartisan effort, as he has demonstrated throughout his career,” per the Hill.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.