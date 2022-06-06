Two hundred fifty Republican donors ran an ad in the Dallas Morning News on Sunday stating their support for Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) gun control efforts.

Breitbart News reported on May 27 that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tapped Sen. Cornyn to work with Democrats to achieve “bipartisan” gun control.

Over a year earlier, on April 20, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to a Politico story that indicated Cornyn was talking to Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) in hopes of finding “common ground” on gun control.

The Hill indicated the 250 GOP donors used a Sunday ad in the Dallas Morning News to support McConnell’s selection of Cornyn to lead the gun control push.

The donors said, “He’s the right man to lead this bipartisan effort, as he has demonstrated throughout his career.”

On June 3 Politico explained that Cornyn indicated “it will be embarrassing” if the Senate cannot get something done in the wake of the Uvalde attack.

