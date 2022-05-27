Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has instructed Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) to work with Democrats to achieve “bipartisan” gun control legislation.

CNN notes that McConnell specifically talked of working with Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to secure new gun controls, but did not provide detail as to what the new controls might be.

McConnell said:

I met with Senator Cornyn this morning. As you know he went home yesterday to see the family members and begin the fact finding of this awful massacre and I have encouraged him to talk with Sen. Murphy and Sen. Sinema and others who are interested in trying to get an outcome that is directly related to the problem. I am hopeful that we could come up with a bipartisan solution.

Cornyn commented on his role as McConnell’s gun control liaison, saying:

There’s a whole list of things that we can consider, but I think particularly mental health, access to mental health treatment is high on that list. I think we need to be open to whatever, wherever the evidence leads us. I would say that this is not an excuse to infringe the Second Amendment rights of law abiding citizens; doing that will do nothing to fix tragedies like this.

On April 20, 2021, Breitbart News pointed to a Politico story that indicated Cornyn was talking to Sen. Murphy in hopes of finding “common ground” on gun control.

