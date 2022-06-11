Marine Corps Identifies Five Marines Killed in Osprey Accident

The Marine Corps identified the five Marines who were killed in an Osprey aircraft accident this week.

The deceased are:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief;

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B

Pilot;

Pilot; Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief;

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot;

and Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew

Chief.

They were all assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), and they were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton near San Diego, California.

“It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, commanding officer of VMM-364, said in a statement. He added:

This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help.

The Marine Corps said that at the time of the “mishap,” the MV-22B Osprey and crew were conducting routine flight training. The accident is currently under investigation.

The training mission took place near Glamis in southern California on the afternoon of June 8, 2022.

Commanding General of 3rd MAW Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering said in a statement, “We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap. Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

In a separate recent accident that also occurred near San Diego, a U.S. Navy helicopter crashed, injuring one of the sailors on board.

An MH-60S Seahawk crashed near El Centro, California, on Friday. It was also conducting a routine training flight from Naval Air Facility El Centro.

All four aboard the aircraft survived, with one suffering non-life-threatening injuries and transported to a local hospital. The helicopter was assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 3 based at Naval Air Station North Island, California.

Yet another military aircraft accident occurred last week in California, in which the pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet was killed.

The Super Hornet crashed near Trona, California, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on June 3, killing U.S. Navy pilot Lt. Richard Bullock.

Bullock was assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113 based at Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, and was also flying a routine training mission before his aircraft went down in a “remote, unpopulated area,” according to the Navy.

The incident is currently under investigation.

