Resource Officer Shoots, Kills Man Allegedly Trying to Enter School

A man allegedly trying to enter an elementary school in Gadsen, Alabama, was shot and killed by a school resource officer Thursday.

FOX News reports that the man, who was described as “suspicious,” was shot outside Walnut Park Elementary after an alleged “physical altercation” with the school resource officer.

The resource officer had called for backup prior to shooting.

ABC 3340 identified the deceased man as 32-year-old Robert Tyler White.

Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton says authorities were alerted to White when someone going by the school saw him allegedly looking into cars and trying to enter the building.

During Saturday’s March for Our Lives rally David Hogg argued that putting more cops in schools is not the answer. He contended that more cops may actually endanger students who do not have white skin.

