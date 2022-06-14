Donald Trump Endorses Abe Hamadeh for Arizona Attorney General

Former President Donald Trump endorsed veteran and former prosecutor in Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Abe Hamadeh, who is running as a Republican candidate for Arizona Attorney General.

“Abraham Hamadeh is a fantastic candidate running for Arizona Attorney General,” Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC, touting that he is not only a veteran and a former prosecutor but tough and smart.

The former president also noted that Hamadeh “knows what happened in the 2020 Election, and will enforce voting laws so that our Elections are Free and Fair again.”

Thank you President Trump! On his own birthday he gives me the greatest gift! We will make Arizona SAFE, SECURE, and FREE again! #45 #47 pic.twitter.com/rCsaG3MnEd — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) June 14, 2022

Trump explained that Hamadeh — who wants to work with the state legislature to give him authority to take over some of the criminal cases being passed over by the George Soros-funded prosecutors — “will go after the drug cartels to secure and stop the invasion of our Southern Border, and is committed to the Constitution, equal justice under the law, and our Military and our Veterans.”

“He will stand up to ‘woke’ Big Tech and the Radical Left. Also, he will protect our Great Second Amendment, which is under siege now more than ever before,” Trump emphasized. “Abraham Hamadeh will restore LAW and ORDER to Arizona, and he has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Hamadeh, who joined Breitbart News Saturday this year, said the left wants to “reimagine our society” by having George Soros-funded prosecutors “refusing to prosecute” real criminal cases and follow their own agenda, which he hopes to fix.

He noted that since 2015, Soros has been funding a long-game campaign to put in secretaries of state and prosecutors all across the country for his own agenda. Since, at the state level, the positions have a lot of power, “Soros realized that prosecutors, AGs [have] such an important role.”

Exclusive @BreitbartNews: Arizona’s Abraham Hamadeh Hammers George Soros-Funded Prosecutors “When you look at what New York Attorney General Letitia James is doing to the Trump family over there it’s basically criminal, yet they ignore Hunter Biden” 👇https://t.co/eNwfbrS41X — Abe Hamadeh for Arizona AG (@AbrahamHamadeh) April 25, 2022

At the time, he explained that the reason the country is a mess “is not just because of the radical left, but because of the weak-kneed Republicans who allow them to take control,” acknowledging the party needs to have a better offense.

Hamadeh told Breitbart News Saturday that he intends to ask the state legislature, which Republicans currently control, to give him “the authority to go over and take over some of these criminal cases that George Soros, the George Soros-funded prosecutors are refusing to prosecute.”

“When we talk about the lawlessness, it’s not just that down at our border; it’s in our cities,” he explained. “And we saw that so often with BLM [Black Lives Matter], George Floyd rioting, where our elected officials, even on the Republican side, were so quick to throw law enforcement under the bus, which is so sad to see, especially me, you know, here I am in the army, and I always get thanked for my service.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.