National Average Gas Price $2.62 Higher than on Trump’s Last Full Day in Office

The United States national gas price average has climbed by more than $2.60 since former President Donald Trump’s last full day in office, as the national average reached yet another record high on Tuesday.

According to a January 19, 2021, news release from AAA, U.S. gas prices were $2.38 on Trump’s last full day in office. While it noted a slight uptick overall, AAA found that gas was “still cheaper year-over-year by 17 cents.”

Now, roughly a year and a half later, U.S. gas prices have skyrocketed, hitting a new high of $5.016 for regular gas. Mid-grade is now $5.396, premium is $5.693, and diesel hit a record high of $5.775 on Tuesday as well.

Overall, these figures represent a nearly 10 cent increase in the last week, 56 cent increase in the last month, and $1.936 rise in the last year. Gas prices have increased $2.626 since Trump’s last full day in office. At that time, states such as Mississippi, Missouri, and Louisiana were seeing some of the lowest gas prices in the nation — $2.08, $2.10, and $2.10, respectively. Those states are currently seeing prices over $2.00 higher under Biden’s leadership— $4.525 in Mississippi, $4.682 in Missouri, and $4.557 in Louisiana.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel also pointed out that gas prices have increased exponentially since Trump departed office, providing a screenshot of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) lamenting over rising gas prices in 2018. At the time, he blamed Trump and Republicans.

“Where is Schumer’s outrage at Joe Biden?” she asked:

When Trump left office, gas averaged $2.39. Today, it is $5.01. Where is Schumer’s outrage at Joe Biden? pic.twitter.com/aaynZW3cnQ — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2022

Predictably, there is no such Democrat outrage toward Joe Biden, as Democrats are remaining unified in their denials. In April, Schumer appeared alongside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and blamed everything but his own party’s policies for rising prices.

Americans “know that Russia’s unprovoked, vicious, nasty, bitter invasion of Ukraine has led to higher prices at the pump. They know that COVID-related supply issues have caused shortages at a time when demand is skyrocketing,” Schumer said then, also blaming oil and gas companies and market manipulation.

“No. I don’t think the public is blaming Democrats. I think they’re blaming oil companies,” Pelosi said of rising prices. “They will blame all of us if we don’t do something about the fossil fuel industry.”

WATCH:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi / Facebook