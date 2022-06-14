Poll: 4 in 10 Say They Will Not Watch Any of the January 6 Hearings

Four in ten likely voters said they will not watch any of the January 6 hearings, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Tuesday found.

The survey found that 39 percent of likely voters have no interest in watching the televised January 6 hearings, the first of which kicked off last week during primetime. Just one in five said they plan to watch “all” the televised hearings, while 14 percent said they will watch “most.” Another 22 percent said they will watch “some.”

Notably, even President Joe Biden admitted he did not initially watch the committee’s debut.

“I didn’t get to watch them last night because I was doing other business,” Biden said last week. “But I tell you what, there’s a lot going on.”

Interest in the hearings is divided along party lines, as a majority of Republicans, 57 percent, and 47 percent of independent voters said they will not watch any of the hearings. In contrast, 60 percent of Democrats indicated they will watch at least most of the hearings. However, most across the board consider it important, 57 percent to 39 percent. Nonetheless, most admit the hearings are unlikely to change their opinion on the event.

According to Rasmussen Reports:

Most voters say there’s little chance the committee’s televised hearings will change their opinion about the Capitol riot. While 12% think it’s Very Likely they’ll change their opinion and 14% believe it’s Somewhat Likely the hearings could change their opinion, 26% say it’s Not Very Likely the hearings will change their minds and 44% say it is Not At All Likely. Fifty-five percent (55%) of Republicans, 49% of unaffiliated voters and 28% of Democrats say it is Not At All Likely their opinion of the January 6 riot will be changed by the televised committee hearings.

The survey was taken June 12-13, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. likely voters and has a +/-3 percent margin of error. It comes on the heels of the committee postponing its previously scheduled Wednesday hearing:

New: @January6thCmte has postponed tomorrow’s hearing. No reason given. The next hearing will take place on Thursday, June 16. — Ben Siegel (@bensiegel) June 14, 2022

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats are expected to spend $8 million investigating the January Capitol protest amid soaring inflation and ever-rising gas prices.