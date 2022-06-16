Judge Approves L.A. Settlement to Provide 16,000 Beds to Homeless

U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter approved a settlement Wednesday between the City of Los Angeles and a homeless advocacy group, under which the city will provide 16,000 beds or housing units to those living on the streets.

The Associated Press reported:

The city’s settlement with the group LA Alliance for Human Rights commits Los Angeles to spending up to $3 billion to supply 16,000 beds or housing units for homeless people not suffering from mental illness. … Under the agreement, the city would create shelter or housing for 60% of homeless people in the city who do not have a serious mental illness, substance abuse disorder or chronic physical illness. The city’s actual housing commitment will be based on the 2022 point-in-time count of homeless people, the results of which are expected this summer. Last year’s count was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As of January 2020, there were more than 66,400 homeless people in Los Angeles County, with 41,000 within LA city limits.

Judge Carter will oversee the agreement, which was approved by the city council in March, for five years. There is an ongoing lawsuit against Los Angeles County, which has not been settled yet.

Last year, Judge Carter issued a sweeping injunction requiring the city and the county to house every single homeless person living on Skid Row, a notorious neighborhood overrun by homeless people. He was overruled on appeal by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His recent book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.