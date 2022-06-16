Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), Chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, slammed Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) for “appeasing terrorists” and putting Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — which “poses a real and immediate threat” to the world — before Americans in uniform “that would sacrifice their lives” for the United States, the Constitution, and our freedoms.

During an event hosted by Iranian advocacy group Iranian Americans for Liberty (IAL) on Saturday, Republican congressman Scott Perry blasted the recent lobbying efforts by Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), saying that the duty of the senator as well as anyone else “is to your Constitution and your country and the people that have served your nation.”

“The IRGC, in the form of what we called Explosively Formed Penetrators (EFP), made in Iran, sent to Iraq [and] sent to Afghanistan to kill American service members — that’s the consequence,” Perry said.

Having served as a brigadier general in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, Perry said, “we shouldn’t even be sitting down” with the Iranians, let alone “proposing lifting sanctions just so they’ll come to the table.”

“These are terrorists,” he declared.

Describing the Iranian leadership as “known liars,” where lying “to get what they want” is “part of their code,” Perry said they have hitherto been unfaithful.

“They don’t honor any of the treaties they signed,” he said. “Even though [the Iran nuclear deal] was not a treaty… it was an agreement — they never honored that in the first place.”

According to Perry, the very fact that we have to request of our senators and representatives and administration to “be for America first” is outrageous.

“Chris Murphy apparently is for the IRGC, for the Quds force, for [slain commander Qasem] Soleimani, before members of his own community that would sacrifice their lives, put on the uniform and go out [and] sacrifice for an idea — an ideal — the United States of America, the Constitution of the United States, and the freedoms we have,” he said.

Murphy “stands with the people that kill [U.S. military personnel] unabashedly on TV,” Perry added. “How can this be?”

Perry’s comments followed Sen. Murphy’s emphatic support for the removal of the IRGC from the State Department’s FTO list.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Thursday, Perry accused the Connecticut Democrat senator and “far too many other apologists for the current Iranian regime” of “playing a reckless game by appeasing terrorists,” noting that removing the terror designation from the IRGC “poses a real and immediate threat to Israel, the U.S., and the world.”

“It’s fundamentally obscene that the Biden administration has considered removing this designation as a condition of a nuclear deal for a group whose former leader [Qasem Soleimani] is responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans,” he said.

In response, IAL expressed its support for Perry “calling out Sen. Murphy’s anti-American statements in support of the IRGC.”

“Elected officials swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States of America against all enemies,” said the group’s executive director, Bryan Leib.

“The IRGC is an enemy with the blood of hundreds of Americans on their hands,” he added. “Shame on Senator Murphy for shilling for the IRGC.”

On Tuesday, Murphy told Iran International, “It would be tragic if we didn’t get back into the [Iran] nuclear agreement.”

“I have yet to hear Republicans present a plausible alternative for how we keep the region and the world safe from nuclear weapons without this diplomatic agreement,” he added.

Iran, the largest state sponsor of terrorism around the world, has long disseminated anti-American propaganda.

In January, a video clip titled “Revenge Is Definite,” threatening the assassination of former President Donald Trump as revenge for the killing of slain Iranian General Qassim Soleimani, appeared on the official website of Iran’s Supreme Leader.

In September, Iranian Armed Forces Spokesman Brigadier-General Abolfazl Shekarchi affirmed that the United States is the Iranian republic’s top enemy while highlighting his country’s commitment to eliminate the Jewish state.

On Tuesday, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that in terms of reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, the U.S. is awaiting a “constructive response” from Iran “that leaves behind issues that are extraneous” — a possible reference to Iran’s demand the IRGC be dropped from a U.S. terrorism list.

According to a former State Department official, President Joe Biden’s agreement to restore the Iran nuclear deal offers the regime access to $90 billion in foreign currency reserves and sanctions relief to some of the world’s worst terrorists.

In addition to being granted hundreds of billions of dollars, it may likely be used for terror and aggression. The deal also will not prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

In March, Russia’s envoy to the Iran nuclear talks admitted Tehran “got much more than it could expect” in the latest iteration of the nuclear deal.

Last month, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) voiced support for the immediate finalization of the Iran Deal, which she claimed would stave off a Middle East conflict.

Follow Joshua Klein on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.