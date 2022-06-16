WATCH LIVE: January 6 Select Committee Holds Hearing — Day 3

The Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol will hold its third hearing on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET.

Two witnesses are expected to testify: Greg Jacob, an attorney for former Vice President Mike Pence; and former federal Judge Michael Luttig, who provided legal guidance to Pence and his staff.

The first hearing took place one week ago, and held its second hearing on Monday.

So far, the committee has sought to link former President Donald Trump to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021, and has played video testimony from some former Trump administration officials and campaign aides who disagreed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

The hearings have been widely criticized by Republicans for being one-sided, however, since the committee’s members are hand-picked by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

