President Joe Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland made a surprise visit to Ukraine as major American cities face skyrocketing murder rates and lawlessness.

On the visit Tuesday, Garland met with Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova near the Ukraine-Poland border.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, major cities are continuing to endure a crime wave that includes sky-high murder rates that show no signs of easing up. Fox News analysis shows five cities, in particular, are on pace to shatter their 2021 murder rates.

Fox News reports:

Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Baltimore, Milwaukee, and Atlanta have all seen homicide numbers outpace their mark from 2021 halfway through this year, with Milwaukee seeing the largest spike of the group, according to crime data reviewed by Fox News. Wisconsin’s largest city has recorded 96 homicides as of June 17 compared to 77 at this time a year ago, a 24.7% increase. [Emphasis added] The numbers continue a trend that has plagued the country since 2020, when homicides in the U.S. increased nearly 30% compared to 2019. That trend continued last year, with the Council on Criminal Justice statistics showing homicides across the county in 2021 increased 5% over 2020. [Emphasis added] The nation’s capital has been another victim of the trend in 2022, recording 93 homicides as of June 17 compared to 82 at this point a year ago, a 13.4% increase. Atlanta’s increasing rate came in just behind Washington D.C., with homicides as of June 11 coming in at 68 compared to 60 at the same point in 2021, a 13.3% increase. Baltimore (7.7%) and Los Angeles (7.3%) have also seen increased over last year, recording 153 and 162 homicides respectively, an increase over 2021’s year-to-date totals of 142 and 151. [Emphasis added]

In New Orleans, Louisiana, analysis shows the city is on pace to become the nation’s murder capital at current trends. Some have suggested the city is in “crisis mode” even if elected Democrats refuse to acknowledge the rising crime.

New Orleans City Councilman JP Morrell, a Democrat, recently posted in a statement that the city is “under siege, drowning in a culture of lawlessness and despair,” accompanied by footage of gangs taking over city streets.

FOX 8 News reports:

According to data from AH Datalytics, compiled using the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program, New Orleans has a per capita year-to-date homicide rate of 72 per 100,000 residents. The next three U.S. cities behind New Orleans are Birmingham with a per capita homicide rate of 59 per 100,000 residents and Baltimore and St. Louis, each with a per capita homicide rate of 58 per 100,000 residents. [Emphasis added]

New Orleans City Councilman Oliver Thomas, a Democrat, has suggested that the city calls in the U.S. National Guard to help.

“Maybe it’s time to talk about bringing in the National Guard,” Thomas said earlier this month. “If it’s realistic to save lives, to stop these people from coming to shoot up our town … if it’s realistic to stop them from disrespecting our municipal and criminal laws that may be the only realistic thing we can count on.”

