The White House remains silent about whether officials are monitoring new and challenging shortages of food and basic product used by Americans.

When asked about recent reports of tampon shortages, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared unfamiliar with the problem.

“That’s a great question, I would have to check in with the team on what they’re tracking,” she replied to a question during the daily briefing on Thursday. “I don’t have a list for you right now.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment or an update from Breitbart News on monitoring shortages.

Reports of looming shortages in tampons, peanut butter, sriracha hot sauce, popcorn, and other food items in the United States have consumers worried about the long-term availability of those items.

But the White House is not offering any consolation.

A frustrated President Joe Biden acknowledged last month he was not informed about the baby formula shortages until it became a real crisis.

The Biden baby formula shortage continues to be visually noticeable as empty shelves have become a standard fixture in grocery stores nationwide. https://t.co/uxUGqatSGO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 24, 2022

Reports of global wheat and grain shortages sparked by the war in Ukraine also have consumers concerned about grain shortages in the United States.

The White House has tried to assuage fears of a food shortage, despite Biden’s warning in March that the war in Ukraine would significantly impact the supply of grain.

“It’s going to be real,” Biden said when asked about food shortages.

But the White House tried to downplay fears of food shortages after Biden’s comment. Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki tried to reassure Americans in April that “we are not expecting a food shortage here at home.”

PSAKI: "We are not expecting a food shortage here at home but we are acting to bolster food security around the globe." pic.twitter.com/JU24svL2uE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 26, 2022

The White House still has not demonstrated a commitment to monitoring current and future food shortages and whether they are taking it seriously.