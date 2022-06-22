Republican Mehmet Oz faces an uphill battle in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, with the latest poll putting him behind Lt. Gov. John Fetterman by six points.

The new AARP poll showed that Fetterman had 50 percent support among likely voters while Mehmet Oz trailed with 44 percent of support. Among voters 50 and older, Fetterman had a slight lead of 49 percent to 46 percent. The poll also showed that Fetterman had a “significantly higher net favorability rating,” according to the Hill.

“[Fetterman] is viewed favorably by 46 percent of voters and unfavorably by 36 percent for a net 10 percent rating,” noted the outlet. “Oz is viewed favorably by 30 percent of voters and unfavorably by 63 percent for a net of negative 33 percent.”

The poll surveyed 1,382 likely voters from June 12 to June 19 and included a “statewide representative sample of 500 likely voters, an oversample of 550 likely voters aged 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters aged 50 and older.”

Just last week, a USA Today Network-Suffolk University poll showed Fetterman, who suffered a stroke last month, had a nine-point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz — 46 percent of support versus just 37 percent.

Oz won the Republican nomination for the Pennsylvania seat that will be left vacant by the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) after a contentious race against businessman David McCormick. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Oz in the crowded primary, hailing the celebrity doctor as the man who could win.

“The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate,” Trump said. “I have known Dr. Oz for many years, as have many others, even if only through his very successful television show.”

Though Dr. Oz had a checkered history as a pro-life advocate, the former president hailed him for being “Pro-Life, very strong on Crime, the Border, Election Fraud, our Great Military, and our Vets, Tax Cuts,” and a strong advocate for the 2nd Amendment.