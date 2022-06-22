Senate Gun Control Clears First Vote, Chuck Schumer Wants ‘Final Passage’ Quickly

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the gun control bill that emerged from Sen. John Cornyn’s (R-TX) work with Democrats to pass quickly.

The language of the gun control deal was announced yesterday. Breitbart News noted it expands some background checks, broadens the prohibited purchasers’ list, and uses tax-payer dollars to incentivize states to adopt red flag laws.

It also focuses on straw purchases and gun trafficking, two things which would not have prevented the attacks in Uvalde, Buffalo, Parkland, Las Vegas, Orlando, or Sandy Hook, to name a few.

Early Wednesday morning, Sen. Chris Murphy tweeted that the gun control deal cleared its first hurdle by passing on a vote of “64-34 to move forward with debate.”

Even David Brooks of the New York Times admits that the evidence shows that gun control is "underwhelming" when it comes to reducing violence and crime. https://t.co/2NCOh0JVWO — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 6, 2022

FOX News reports that Schumer said he intends “move to final passage as soon as possible” and he expects that to be the end of this week.

Democrat Senators will need ten Republicans to vote for the gun control in order to clear the filibuster.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.