The Senate unveiled Tuesday the language of the bipartisan gun control deal Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) struck with Democrats at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) behest.

NPR reports that the gun control expands background checks for gun buyers ages 18-20. The legislation also expands the prohibited buyers list by adding dating relationships under the domestic violence clause, thus closing the “boyfriend loophole” Democrats have been arguing against for years.

The legislation also contains financial incentives for states that agree to adopt red flag laws.

Rep. Matt Gaetz anticipated the financial incentives for red laws, telling Breitbart News Saturday that the Cornyn gun control package uses “federal money to bribe states to enact red flag laws.”

Gaetz then restated it, saying, the Cornyn gun control package is “literally using the federal government to bribe the states to deprive citizens of their Second Amendment rights.”

The NRA responded to the gun control by saying it “falls short at every level.”

They added, “This legislation can be abused to restrict lawful gun purchases, infringe upon the rights of law-abiding Americans, & use fed dollars to fund gun control measures being adopted by state & local politicians.”

The NRA noted, “This bill leaves too much discretion in the hands of government officials and also contains undefined and overboard provisions — inviting interference with our constitutional freedoms.”

