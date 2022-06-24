Alabama AG Marshall: Elective Abortions Are Illegal in Alabama

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Friday afternoon that the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama had lifted the injunction against Alabama’s Human Life Protection Act, passed by the Alabama Legislature in 2019.

The 2019 law banned abortion on demand in Alabama with limited exceptions and was met with national attention.

Shortly after passage, U.S. Middle District of Alabama Judge Myron Thompson ruled the law could not go into effect based on Supreme Court precedents that forbid bans before fetal viability.

Earlier in the day, Marshall filed a motion to lift Thompson’s injunction.

Alabama Attorney General’s motion:

Thompson responded with an order to dissolve the injunction.

Federal judge’s order:

Marshall then declared Alabama’s 2019 law “enforceable” and warned of prosecution for violators with possible penalties.

“The State of Alabama’s emergency motion to lift the injunction and reinstate Alabama’s 2019 law, which prohibits abortions in most instances, has been granted,” Marshall said in a statement. “Both the federal district court and the plaintiffs recognized that there is no basis for a continued stay of the duly-enacted law in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Thus, Alabama’s law making elective abortions a felony is now enforceable. Anyone who takes an unborn life in violation of the law will be prosecuted, with penalties ranging from 10 to 99 years for abortion providers.”

