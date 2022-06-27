Arizona Republican Blake Masters is pushing for policies that encourage young Americans to get married and have children, he said during an interview on Breitbart News Sunday.

Masters, who is running for U.S. Senate in Arizona, expressed that in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers should shift their focus to creating what he views as a “pro-life, pro-family culture.”

“It’s a tremendous victory, you know, millions of Americans’ prayers have been answered, and a tremendous victory for life. … Now the fight goes to the state legislatures and governors across the country,” Masters said. “We just have to continue to create a pro-life, pro-family culture in this country again.”

Masters, who served as president of billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel’s eponymous foundation before pursuing political office, has made encouraging the making and maintaining of families a critical element of his Senate campaign.

“The family is the bedrock institution,” Masters said. “The family is so important, and, of course, strong families in the aggregate make a strong nation. You cannot have a strong nation if the family isn’t doing well, if families are unable to form or struggling, and I think too few policymakers, both Republicans and Democrats, frankly, they fail to even talk about this, to acknowledge that the health of the American family, the middle class — Are young people economically prosperous enough to get married and have children? Too few people even worry about this, right? It’s all about GDP or it’s all about wage growth. You know, those things are important, absolutely, but let’s not be so abstract and economic about it. How are families doing?”

Masters is in a tight primary race, taking place August 2, but has built momentum in his campaign through a recent endorsement from former President Donald Trump and polls showing him with an edge over the other Republican contenders.

Should Masters win, he will face Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ), one of the most vulnerable Democrat incumbents in this year’s midterms. Masters has zeroed in on Kelly’s vote to preserve abortion access “up until the moment of birth” of a child and the broader Democrat Party push to “dissolve the bonds between parents and children,” particularly in grade schools.

You supported Biden’s unconstitutional federal forced vaccine mandate. And you voted for unlimited abortion nationwide *up until the moment of birth.* See you on the debate stage this fall. https://t.co/wOfJ9OO6wP — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) June 27, 2022

“Unfortunately, the American family is under assault,” Masters said. “I think the left, you know, look at what they’re doing in the schools. They’re trying to dissolve the bonds between parents and children. They’re trying to confuse children about their sexuality and all of this kind of really horrible stuff, but we’ve got to return to this basic question, like, how is the family doing? And we need to support America First economic policy that actually strengthens families, not weakens them. And I think this great Supreme Court decision in Dobbs is of a piece with that, and that’s just really, really exciting.”

Masters, a venture capitalist and author, has a slate of ideas to support his pro-family stance and his vision that Americans could one day “raise a family on a single income.”

The Arizona Republican is, for example, disapproving of America’s generous visa system, which he believes needs to be scaled back. Masters condemns the Biden administration’s lack of border control — resulting in continuous surges of illegal migrants crossing into the U.S. — because of its harmful impact on Americans’ wages. America must also “reindustrialize,” Masters says, to become less dependent on foreign countries for goods such as antibiotics or computer chips.

“Decades of globalization, decades of inflation, kind of made [the single-income family] impossible,” Masters observed.

Continuing on to his policy ideas, Masters said, “One is restrict immigration, especially illegal immigration. Open borders and just a flood of migrants coming here, it really does depress the wages for working-class Americans. It makes it harder for working-class people to work hard and save and get ahead and get into the middle class, and that’s a problem. We need to overhaul our visa systems to make sure that we’re not just kind of importing people en masse from foreign countries to come and do the jobs that Americans are fully capable of doing. … It’s a problem in this country if we can’t make basic things that we need, right, if we can’t make antibiotics, if we can’t make computer chips, right? We need to reindustrialize and make this stuff here in America. Again, that’s both a economic imperative. It’s a national security imperative. But, man, it’s also just, again, good for those families that would now have high-skill, high-wage jobs. … There really is a path back to America being a strong, healthy middle-class country again.”

