A new Quinnipiac University poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock is leading Republican challenger Herschel Walker by 10 points in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, while Democrat Stacey Abrams is virtually tied with Republican Brian Kemp in the governor’s race.

Surveying 1,497 registered Georgia voters between June 23-27 with a sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, the poll showed that Warnock holds a commanding lead over Walker – 54 percent to 44 percent – in the early days of the election. As Fox News noted, the numbers represent a “dramatic swing” from a January Quinnipiac poll that had the two virtually tied.

The poll showed that Warnock’s current lead largely stems from independent voters, who favor the incumbent with 62 percent of support versus Walker’s 33 percent. Warnock also has an 88 percent favorability with black voters while Walker holds 62 percent of support from white voters.

Walker virtually coasted to earn the Republican nomination to challenge Raphael Warnock after he enthusiastically supported President Trump in 2020 and earned the former president’s early endorsement.

A reporter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution said that Democrats in the state of Georgia do not believe the Quinnipiac poll accurately reflects the situation.

The Quinnipiac poll also showed that Gov. Brian Kemp is virtually tied with Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams with 48 percent of support while a previous East Carolina University survey put Kemp ahead by just one point.

Kemp secured the nomination after President Trump endorsed his primary challenger, David Perdue, in response to the governor’s handling of the 2020 election.

“I beat [Abrams] single-handedly, without much of a candidate, in 2018,” Trump said when Perdue entered the race. “I’ll beat her again, but it will be hard to do with Brian Kemp, because the MAGA base will just not vote for him after what he did with respect to Election Integrity and two horribly run elections, for President and then two Senate seats.”