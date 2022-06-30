The race for governor in Illinois is a 7-point race, a Fabrizio Lee survey released this week found.

Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) won the Democrat primary in his state this week and will face off against Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey (R) in the general election. According to a Fabrizio Lee survey released this week, just seven points separate the two gubernatorial hopefuls.

The survey asked, “If the election for Governor were held today and the candidates were Darren Bailey the Republican and J.B. Pritzker, the Democrat, for whom would you vote?”

Fifty percent said they would vote for the Democrat incumbent, compared to 43 percent who chose Bailey. However, Bailey has a commanding edge with independent voters, as they chose him over Pritzker 50 percent to 34 percent — a difference of 16 points.

Notably, the 7-point gap between the two is the same percentage as undecideds — 7 percent.

More generally speaking, most Illinois voters are not happy with the direction the state is going in, as 59 percent said the state is on the “wrong track.” Just 40 percent believe it is headed in the “right direction.” This could spell trouble for Pritzker, per the survey.

“The pessimism is rubbing off on the state’s leader, J.B. Pritzker. A slight majority say it is time for a change, rather than re-electing the incumbent Governor. Furthermore, those who say it is strongly time for a change outnumber those who say he strongly deserves re-election, 43% – 33%,” the survey found.

Fifty percent, overall, said it is “time for a change,” compared to 47 percent who said Pritzker “deserves re-election.”

The survey was taken June 20-21, 2022, among 800 likely midterm election voters and has a +/- 3.46 percent margin of error.

“Friends, this race is about jobs and crime and on those issues voters know JB Pritzker has failed us all,” Bailey said after his primary victory. “To everyone who feels over-taxed, over-regulated, and ignored by Springfield, I hear you. Because I am you.”