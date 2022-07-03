Jeff Bezos Turns on Joe Biden for Demanding Gas Stations Lower Prices

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos turned on President Joe Biden for ordering gas stations to lower their prices at a time of “war and global peril.”

Taking to social media Sunday to outline his disappointment with the White House, Bezos sought to teach Biden a few basic principles of market dynamics while urging him to stop the price blame game.

He tweeted: “Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics.”

Ouch. Inflation is far too important a problem for the White House to keep making statements like this. It’s either straight ahead misdirection or a deep misunderstanding of basic market dynamics. https://t.co/XgKfEICZpk — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) July 3, 2022

The second richest person in the world has been vocal about his criticism of Biden’s policies, especially those related to inflation, and he acted after Biden admonished gas stations as being to blame for astronomical prices over the Fourth of July weekend.

“My message to the companies running gas stations and setting prices at the pump is simple: this is a time of war and global peril,” Joe Biden tweeted. “Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you’re paying for the product. And do it now.”

As Breitbart News reported, one-third of Americans changed their holiday plans due to high gas prices, an Emerson College Poll released Friday found.

The survey, taken June 28-29 among 1,271 registered voters, found 33 percent have actively changed their travel plans this holiday weekend due to consistently high gas prices.

Biden has often deflected blame for the increase in gas prices to Russian President Vladimir Putin, dubbing it the “Putin’s Price Hike.”

The term is regularly used by the White House, despite his campaign promise to always take responsibility and not blame others.

The White House / Youtube

This isn’t the first time Biden has made a direct plea to “companies running gas stations,” noting in a June 22 speech that “these are not normal times.”

“So, let’s be honest with one another. My message is simple. To the companies running gas stations and setting those prices at the pump: This is a time of war, global peril, Ukraine. These are not normal times,” Biden said.

“Bring down the price you are charging at the pump to reflect the cost you are paying for the product. Do it now. Do it today. Your customers, the American people, they need relief now.”